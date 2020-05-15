Jaden Snyder and Dahsauni Lyday were selected male and female athlete of the year for Wagoner High School during a YouTube presentation on Thursday, May 14.
Snyder was a versatile football player who also handled the kicking duties for extra points and field goals. He plans to play football at Pittsburg State in Kansas next fall and be the kicker there.
Lyday is a highly decorated shot put and discus specialist on the Bulldog track and field team. Lyday had a big chance to win her fourth and fifth career gold medals in her specialities this season and was a favorite for the 2020 State meet before concerns over the COVID-19 virus cancelled all competition.
Athletic Director announced during the hour-long presentation over YouTube that the third annual Hall of Fame banquet that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus will take place in March 2021.
This change means there will not be a new Hall of Fame class chosen for 2021, but the induction ceremony will honor the 2020 class, instead.
Wagoner’s 2019-20 All-Sports Awards
FASTPITCH
MVP: Chloe Schilling.
Outstanding Offensive Player: Kammi Chandler.
Outstanding Defensive Players: Caitlyn Henson and Kaci Murray.
Pitcher of the Year: Macy Robertson
Career participants: Macy Robertson, Jessica Lord.
Season accomplishments: All-District-Macy Robertson (pitcher), Kaci Murray (third base), Caitlyn Henson (outfield) and Chloe Schilling (utility).
VOLLEYBALL
MVP: Megan Hawkins.
Defensive Player of the Year: Mary Kate Bobo.
Offensive Player of the Year: Marlee Medlin.
Most Versatile: Kennedy Winn.
Career participants: Cheyenne Belvin, Evanne Biby, Mary Kate Bobo, Hailey Freeman, Megan Hawkins, Kyara Swanson and Kennedy Winn.
Season accomplishments: 21-9 (best record in school history), Conference champions, Megan Hawkins (Conference MVP), Mary Kate Bobo (All-Conference), Marlee Medlin (All-Conference), Kennedy Winn (All-Conference), Finished second in Wagoner Tournament, Silver bracket champs at the Cache tournament and tournament champs Tahlequah Sequoyah.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
MVP: Jillian Strange.
Bulldog award: Liz Cantrell.
Career participants: Frankie Clark.
Season accomplishments: Jillian Strange State medalist and team State qualifier.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
MVP: John Vunetich.
Bulldog award: James Coward.
Career participants: Joe Miller.
Season accomplishments: John Vunetich State medalist, team State qualifier.
WRESTLING
The David Harlow Award: Braden Drake.
Outstanding Female Wrestler: Lexi Miller.
Most Falls: Logan Cole.
Bulldog Pride Award: Kaden Charboneau.
Most Improved: Jaydn Marshall.
Newcomer Award: Logan Sterling.
Career participants: Jaydn Marshall, Joseph Miller, Macy Robertson (mat maid).
Season accomplishments: Dual State semifinalist, Regional runner-up at Wagoner Invitational, second at Skiatook Invitational, Maverick Conference champions.
FOOTBALL
Offensive MVP: Braden Drake, Chase Nanni.
Defensive MVP: Isaac Smith.
W.L. Odom Award: Logan Cole.
Cab Callaway Award: Jaden Snyder.
Mikey Award: Drew Mills.
Bulldog Award: Kaden Charboneau.
Season accomplishments: 10-3 record (10 consecutive years of 10 or more wins), Class 4A State semifinalist, beat Coweta…again, beat the No. 1 ranked team at Bethany, Drew Mills and Jaden Snyder were selected to the Class 4A All-Star team by class.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bulldog Pride: Abby Humphries.
Defensive Player of the Year: Frankie Clark.
Offensive Player of the Year: Megan Hawkins.
Career participants: Kyara Swanson, Markayla Goins, Frankie Clark, Megan Hawkins, Tianna Roberson (manager).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Defensive MVP: Caden Pawpa.
Offensive MVP: Jacob Scroggins.
Bulldog Award: Sawyer Jones.
Most Improved: Chase Nanni and Bristo Love.
Season accomplishments: 19-7 record, runner-up in Haskell and Oologah tournaments, champions of the Checotah tournament for third year in a row, District champions for first time in 10 years, conference champions for first time in many years, All-Conference selections: Jacob Scroggins, Caden Pawpa and Sawyer Jones.
GIRLS GOLF
Career participants: Macy Robertson, Jessica Lord, Evanne Biby.
Season accomplishment: Placed first in only tournament they entered.
BOYS GOLF
Career participant: Lucas Mays.
GIRLS TRACK
Career participants: Ashley Adair, Dahsauni Lyday, Tianna Roberson, Emily Morris.
BOYS TRACK
Career participant: Joseph Miller.
GIRLS TENNIS
“Warning: I hit like a girl”: Micah Bruce.
Ace Award: Britley Butler.
Most Improved: Shelby Russell.
Best volley: Marlee Medlin.
Career participants: Micah Bruce, Rachael Johnson, Demi Dimick.
BOYS TENNIS
MVP: Braden Drake.
Most Improved: Austin Carter.
BASEBALL
Career participants: Haeden Schoolcraft, Zac McInroy.
GIRLS SOCCER
Career participants: Audrey Southern, Jordan Hatch, Kennedy Winn, Cheyenne Belvin.
BOYS SOCCER
Career participants: Hunter Jackson, Steven Greer, Mason Goodnight, Hayden James, Ryan Dumond.
CHEERLEADING
Outstanding cheerleader: Caylee Gilbreath.
Bulldog Spirit Award: Emily Morris.
Most Improved: Kyara Swanson.
She’s Got Skills Award: Rachael Johnson.
The Jerry Award: Taizja Tottress.
She’s Got Moves Award: Chloe Scott.
Career participants: Taizja Tottress, Emily Morris, Caylee Gilbreath, Rachael Johnson, Chloe Scott.
SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Male Athlete: Jaden Snyder.
Outstanding Female Athlete: Dahsauni Lyday.
Vernon Yates Star Award: 9th-Gabe Rodriguez and Abby Humprhies. 10th-Logan Sterling and Jillian Strange. 11th-Sawyer Jones and Kammi Chandler. 12th-Haeden Schoolcraft and Ashley Adair.
Hall of Fame Scholarships: Jaden Snyder and Ashley Adair.
Dr. Robert Hughes “Friend of the Youth Award”: John Ferguson.
THREE- AND FOUR-YEAR PARTICIPANTS (sport played)
Ashley Adair (track), Chelsea Alsip (soccer), Cheyenne Belvin (volleyball, soccer), Evanne Biby (volleyball, golf), Mary Kate Bobo (volleyball), Micah Bruce (tennis), Frankie Clark (cross country, basketball), Jamon Davis (football), Demi Dimick (tennis), Ryan Dumond (soccer), Hailey Freeman (volleyball), Caylee Gilbreath (cheerleading), Markayla Goins (basketball), Mason Goodnight (soccer), Steven Greer (soccer), Jordan Hatch (soccer), Megan Hawkins (volleyball, basketball), Hunter Jackson (soccer), Hayden James (soccer), Rachael Johnson (tennis, cheerleading), Jessica Lord (fast pitch, golf), Dahsauni Lyday (track), Jaydn Marshall (wrestling, football), Lucas Mays (golf), Zac McInroy (football, baseball), Joseph Miller (cross country), Drew Mills (football), Emily Morris (track, cheerleading), Marcus Newton (football), Hayden Pate (football), Drew Presley (football), Tianna Roberson (football, basketball trainer, track), Macy Robertson (fast pitch, golf), wrestling mat maid), Haeden Schoolcraft (football, baseball), Chloe Scott (cheerleading), Jaden Snyder (football), Audrey Southern (soccer), Kyara Swanson (volleyball, basketball, cheerleading), Taizja Tottress (cheerleading), Kennedy Winn (volleyball, soccer), Hunter Young (football).