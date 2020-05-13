The Wagoner Athletic Department announced the annual All-Sports Showcase will premiere Thursday, May 14, at 6 p.m. on YouTube.
The title of the event is "Wagoner All Sports Showcase 2020."
"I hope you enjoy the show and we miss you guys immensely!" said one athletic department official.
Those who win awards can pick those up weekdays, starting this Friday, May 15 at The Locker Room just west of Main Street on Cherokee from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. You can call 918-485-0010 and they will deliver your awards curbside or you may come inside to get your awards.