When one talks about the greatest football teams and takes in the modern day game with those of 60 or 70 years ago, it starts to become a discussion of comparing apples and oranges.
Even the numbers can’t tell the whole story, either. Offenses in the early years relied mostly on runs while today a blend of passing and running take center stage.
Comparisons are definitely difficult to make.
However, just looking at the bare numbers of scoring average and team defense, the Wagoner County American-Tribune presents its unscientific look at the Bulldog’s best squad: 1938.
When all the numbers were compared the 1938 squad was deemed the best overall. The squad averaged 48.2 points a game and gave up just 3.2 points with seven shutouts.
The team went 10-0 and could have added more if there had been an organized State playoff system. That didn’t occur until 1945.
The highly decorated Bulldog State champions of 2016 were next. This club scored the most points in a season (playoffs included) with 629 and averaged 44.9 a game.
The 1928 and 1935 teams had the best defenses and tied for first in that category surrendering just 1.2 points a contest.
The 1928 squad recorded nine shutouts while the 1935 team managed eight.
In the “What might have been department,” the 1919 Wagoner team had the potential to set all kinds of statistical marks. The team was not considered for this comparison since only two games could be found.
However, one of the games was a 97-0 thrashing of Pryor. Wagoner then defeated Bacone College, 6-0. Keeping that pace would have made the A.J. Rawlings-coached squad in the running for the best of all time…when you look at just the numbers.