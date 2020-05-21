Three-time state throwing champion Dahsauni Lyday of Wagoner has signed a letter of intent with the University of Central Oklahoma to throw shot put and discus at the collegiate level.
Lyday is a five-time Verdigris Valley Conference champion in shot and a four-time conference champ in discus. Her career best distance in shot (45’1”) is a school record and was thrown this year at Holland Hall. Her best discus throw (130’8”) came in 2018 at the State Championships where she finished with a second place silver medal.
She was crowned State Champion in shot in both 2018 and 2019 and in discus in 2019.
Throwing coach Darron Hummingbird calls Lyday the most dynamic thrower he has coached in his 30-year career.