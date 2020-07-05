Wagoner’s Mason Moore will again compete in the largest amateur motocross event in the world called the 39th Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Championships Aug. 3-8 in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.
The competition will be held on the ranch of famous county singer Loretta Lynn. Moore was third in the competitive 51cc special limited 4-6 class two years ago. He took on over 22,000 other competitors to earn one of the 1,446 qualifying spots.
At the 2018 Nationals, he managed to make the cut of 42 riders in his division.
Just to get to the Nationals, there is a two-step qualifying process. There are Area and Regional competitions in a variety of classes.
The competition is not just limited to youth competitors, but adults had their own division as well. Overall, there are 35 different classes of competition.
“It was a very difficult week at Loretta’s this year,” said Tim Cotter, director of MX Sports. “Riders had to deal with heat, humidity, difficult track conditions and racing against the best competitors in their class from around the country.”
Moore has been riding dirt bikes since he was 4-years-old.
Country singing legend Lynn and her family have been playing host to this motocross event since 1982. The track is built on Lynn’s Ranch and Campground in Hurricane Mills.
Moore and his family will head to the ranch first week of August for him to battle it out with 43 of the fastest kids in the world for the National title