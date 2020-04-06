Hopefully there will not be another Coweta Lady Tiger basketball season like 2019-20. The season included overcoming sudden coaching changes, regrouping and driving with dedication and determination all the way to the 5A State Championship Tournament for the third straight season.
Coweta loses a proven leader in their only senior. Madison (Madi) Wheat is a four-year starter who transitioned as a coach on the floor. She finishes her career with 1,284 points, 390 rebounds, 474 assists, 401 steals, 26 blocks and a 13.1 point per game average.
Her point total is less than what was reported at midseason. Apparently, her sophomore points were counted twice in the previously released totals.
Jenni Bryan continues to be the benchmark in modern times for the Lady Tigers with 1,575 career points and 414 rebounds.
Over Wheat’s four-year career, the Lady Tigers won three Regional championships, two Area championships and a consolation Area championship. Coweta advanced to the 5A State Championship Tournament the last three years and competed in the 5A semifinals her sophomore season.
Eight Coweta juniors will return as seniors to redeem the chance to capture the school’s first girls’ basketball championship in modern times.
Leading the way will be Linda Brice who recorded 371 points last season, along with 86 rebounds and 70 assists. She averaged 16.7 points per contest. Alexxia Mercer scored 310 points for an 11.9 per game average, along with a team leading 169 rebounds (6.5 per game average) and 39 assists. Twin sister Allyson Mercer added 280 points (6.4 per game average) with 96 rebounds and 18 assists. Hannah Meadows added 110 points, 94 rebounds and 48 assists last season.
Completing the senior leadership will be Alyvia Schumacher who finished with 40 points (20 coming in the playoffs), Amanda Geneva with 31 points, Moriah Reed with 30 points and Nicki Ullrich with 2 points. They finished the 2019-2020 campaign with a 16-10 record, going 10-4 in Metro Lakes Conference play.
The big unknown is who will be hired to take the reins of this talented, experienced and battle-ready crew of Lady Tigers this fall. A crucial decision is ahead for Coweta Public School administration.
Making personal sacrifices few could imagine was Coweta Head Softball Coach Desiree (Booker) Hall. Hall stepped up and accepted the challenge of leading the Lady Tigers after the resignation of fifth year Head Coach Brad Crace before Christmas break. Coweta was 2-6 at that point of the season.
“Wow, what a season! I know we’ve had multiple conversations through phone and in person, but I can’t say it enough. I am so proud of every single one of them,” Hall said as the season came to a close. “What they have achieved this season is something truly special. From top to bottom, these girls are a playoff team. They’ve been there, they know how to act and I just felt like they knew this was their year to make it happen.
“Thank you to our administration, the parents for being their daughters’ biggest support system along the way, Coweta High School staff and students who were always so supportive of these girls and me. Thank you to our transportation department and to Clay Allen for always covering the best and worst of us, but always being so supportive through everything and being one of our biggest fans.
“Thank you to my husband, Brook, who helped knock the rust off and helped me every step of the way game plan wise; to my softball girls for understanding the situation even if it meant being away and having to share a coach, and finally to the basketball girls. They welcomed me with open arms and rode the waves of this season with me. Coweta is a great place to be and I couldn’t be more thankful/proud to be a Coweta Tiger.”
Coweta fans are thankful for the many good things that transpired during the pandemic-shortened sports year and look forward to a return to a more normal time.
Career Statistics:
Senior – Madison Wheat 1,284 points, 390 rebounds, 474 assists, 401 steals, 26 blocks, 13.1 average.
Juniors – Linda Brice 1,105 points, 284 rebounds, 197 assists, 324 steals, 10 blocks, 15.3 average; Alexxia Mercer 787 points, 458 rebounds, 98 assists, 10 blocks, 88 steals, 12.0 average; Allyson Mercer 350 points, 212 rebounds, 40 assists, 22 blocks, 42 steals, 6.9 average; Hannah Meadows 262 points, 261 rebounds, 168 assists, 12 blocks, 108 steals, 3.0 average; Moriah Reed 89 points, 116 rebounds, 38 assists, 5 blocks, 50 steals; Amanda Geneva 47 points, 35 rebounds; 17 assists, 4 blocks, 20 steals; Alyvia Schumacher 44 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists; Nicki Ullrich 7 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal.
Sophomores – Cooper Hilton 27 points; Katelynn Brians 28 points; Kylie Addington 10 points; Caitlin Boone 2 points; Justice Austin 2 points.