Coweta Lady Tiger senior centerfielder Madison Wheat has been selected to play in the 2020 Large School All State game next June, according to an announcement made on social media this week by Head Coach Desiree Booker.
Wheat is a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers. She led the team in hits, extra base blasts and stolen bases and is near the top in runs scored and runs batted in.
Her senior season, she led the team with a .467 batting average that included 43 hits. She led the team in doubles (11), triples (5) and home runs (3) as well as stolen bases (13).
Her career numbers are impressive. She recorded 146 hits including 28 doubles, nine triples and eight home runs. She has 80 runs batted in, 116 runs scored and 37 stolen bases, with a .420 career batting average.
“Our great group of upper classmen will be very hard to replace, but I do feel like they left an impact on our other girls that will help them grow as players in our program,” Booker said in the season wrap up story.
Wheat is Booker’s first All Stater at Coweta. She was also named to the All 6A/5A Region team and was named co-player of the year in District 5A-3.