Coweta senior Madison (Madi) Wheat was honored during Senior Night ceremonies Friday night as she surpassed the modern Lady Tiger scoring benchmark. The four-year starter now has 1,633 career points and counting.
She was presented with a special trophy ball by Head Coach Desiree Hall, with the total points space left blank until she completes this season’s scoring.
Wheat has developed into a cool, calm on-court game coordinator for the Lady Tigers as they have worked their way through a rough early season crisis, much like Jenni Bryan faced her senior year.
Through at least the 2000’s, Wheat is on top. She surpassed former benchmark holder Bryan, daughter of Coweta Tiger legend Ricky Bryan, former OU and Atlanta Falcon football great, who was also a four-year starter. She finished her Lady Tiger career with 1,575 points from 2006-10.
Bryan left the team mid-way through her senior season after highly successful Head Coach Krista-Ragan Binam and her husband-assistant Nathan were forced to resign. They took the Lady Tigers to their first state tournament appearances since 1993 in 2008-09. Binam’s record at Coweta was 64-28.
Bryan’s freshman year, the Lady Tigers lost in the 5A semi-finals. During her sophomore year, they were 5A runner-up to Tulsa Booker T. Washington, losing 48-43 in the finals. They lost in the 5A Area Tournament her junior year.
Bryan had 228 senior points at that time and went on to compete for the OSU Cowgirls.
With Wheat on the court, Coweta has advanced to the 5A State Tournament the past two seasons. The Lady Tigers finished in the semi-finals two years ago, falling again to Booker T. Washington. Last season they lost in the quarterfinals to El Reno, 67-55.
Coweta will host their 5A Regional next Thursday and Saturday. The Lady Tigers will face Tulsa Memorial Thursday at 8 p.m. for a chance to advance to 5A Area Tournament. Tulsa East Central faces Collinsville at 6:30 p.m.
Both winners advance to the Regional Finals Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with both teams advancing to Area Tournament.