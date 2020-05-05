A pair of local high school basketball standouts has received honorable mention honors to the Tulsa World’s 2020 All-State team. Coweta Tiger senior Chandler Wheeler and Wagoner Bulldog junior Jacob Scroggins were announced as honorees on May 2.
Selection for All-State honors is based on season performance, not on college recruiting rankings.
Wheeler finished his senior season with 269 points, 155 rebounds, 24 assists, 23 blocks and 12 steals. He averaged 11.2 points per game and had a 66.7% average at the free throw line.
He earned 2020 Metro Lakes All Conference first team honors.
Scroggins averaged 13 points, four rebounds and two steals per game for the Bulldogs his junior season. He earned All-District honors and was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Haskell Tournament.