It wasn’t a scheduled event, but when Wagoner archery coach Tonya Smith’s team got a chance to compete in December at Claremore Sequoyah, they jumped at the chance.
Smith took three teams to compete. The Central Intermediate School squad had three place while the high school won its division.
The high school team was led by Top Shot awardee Braden Lankford, who also placed first. Zane Cory was third, Dakota Fieldson took fourth and Keeton Scott managed fifth.
The Wagoner High School team competed with 15 other schools to win this meet.
Central Intermediate’s Gage Seger was second in the boys division. Ally Warner and Abby Rhodes were second and fifth, respectively, in the girls group.
The middle school team competed, too, but did not have an archer place high.
2020 Bulldog Archery Schedule
(subject to change)
Jan. 4: at Salina.
Jan. 11: at Jenks.
Jan. 24: at Tulsa Washington (middle school and high school only).
Feb. 8: at Jenks
Feb. 14 or 15: Locust Grove (H).
Feb. 19: State competition.
Feb. 20: Grand State (Top 25 schools).