More than a dozen sharp shooting basketball players participated in the Broken Arrow Elks Lodge No. 2673’s annual Hoop Shoot Contest held at Northside Christian Church in Broken Arrow.
Participants were ages 8-13 and live in the Coweta and Haskell areas.
Lodge member Verda Sisney said all first place winners will advance to the District Playoffs to be held in Sapulpa. Originally scheduled for Jan. 11, the playoffs were postponed due to inclement weather and will be held at a later date.
Winners of the district shoot will advance to the regional level. Regional winners move on to the state contest in Enid, followed by nationals in Maryland.
The following local winners have been named:
Boys ages 8-9 – Bentley Price, 1st; Mason Silva, 2nd and Noah Silva, 3rd.
Girls ages 8-9 – No participants.
Boys ages 10-11 – Nolan Young, 1st and James Hale, 2nd.
Girls ages 10-11 – Josie Toyebo, 1st.
Boys ages 12-13 – Memphis Rider of Haskell, 1st.
Girls ages 12-13 – Hope Boyd, 1st.