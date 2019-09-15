Competing in the Catoosa 5A Port City Tournament Sept. 6-7, Coweta went 5-3 with a semi-final finish, losing to Regent Christian 25-20, 25-18. Regent then lost to Victory Christian in the final.
Senior Heather Stiles was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Results on Friday saw the Lady Tigers go 2-2, defeating Claremore 25-16, 25-15 and Skiatook 25-21, 25-16. They lost to Regent Christian 14-25, 14-25 and to Victory Christian 15-25, 17-25.
For the four matches, the Lady Tigers scored 11 aces, 32 kills, four blocks, 31 assists and 69 digs. Heather Stiles had 5 aces and 56 assists, Kaycee Stiles recorded 40 digs and Linzy Dill had 23 kills and three blocks.
“We were not focused Friday and mentally weak,” Coach Tony Ramos said of the tournament openers. “To be able to compete at any level we have to be mentally tough and be able to have a short memory when we make mistakes.”
Rebounding Saturday, the Lady Tigers won three straight matches over Shawnee (25-21, 25-9, OKC Mount Saint Mary’s (25-21, 25-22) and Tahlequah (25-8, 25-16) before losing to Regent in the semi-finals.
For the day, the Lady Tigers recorded 24 aces, 72 kills, 23.5 blocks, 76 assists and 174 digs. Heather Stiles recorded 10 aces and 63 assists, Kaycee Stiles had 67 digs and Dill had 27 kills and 11 blocks.
“We had a better day Saturday. Our passing and defense were on point,” Ramos noted. “The last game during the semi-finals we couldn’t get it together and we didn’t have a good offensive game. We made 16 hitting errors plus two serving errors and 17 digging errors.
“One thing we did show was heart and that is something this team has. We will compete until the end. I’m really proud of the Lady Tigers.”
Making the long road trip to Oklahoma City early last week, the Lady Tigers battled 2017 State Champion Crossing Christian. Coweta dominated the first set 25-14 was able to win an impressive 3-0 victory by finishing with 25-22, 25-22 sets.
The Lady Tigers had nine serving aces, 33 kills, eight blocks, 34 assists and 50 digs.
Alexxia Mercer, Heather Stiles and Dill had two aces each, with Mercer also leading in kills (14). Stiles led in assists (33) while Dill led in blocks (six) and Kaycee Stiles led in digs (17).
“Last night we played a good team and they have a great program. It wasn’t our best performance of the year, but we are trying to make some adjustments specifically on our mental game,” Ramos said. “I have told the girls, if we can control our mental side of the game, we are a tough team to play against. Our mental toughness has to grow and stay up for the rest of the season.”
The coach commended Alexxia Mercer, Linzy Dill and Heather Stiles for their efforts on offense.
“Last night we minimized our hitting errors and that gave us a chance on the court,” he noted.
Conference action resumed Thursday at Collinsville, with Coweta in total control of the match, winning 3-0 with set scores of 25-8, 25-13 and 25-12. Dill led the way with three aces, five kills and six blocks. Heather Stiles had 18 assists and Kaycee Stiles had 18 digs.
“We played to our capabilities and for the first time this season, I saw the girls relax and have fun,” Ramos said. Next action for the Lady Tigers will be hosting Glenpool Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a trip to Claremore on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start.
Catoosa Tournament Friday Individual Statistics: Alex Harper 2 aces, 10 digs, 3 kills; Alexxia Mercer 2 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs; Allyson Mercer 8 kills, 20 digs; Heather Stiles 5 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 56 assists, 18 digs; Jaylynn Peck 15 digs; Kaycee Stiles 3 aces, 40 digs, 1 assist; Linzy Dill 4 aces, 23 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs and Madison Swift 1 dig.
Catoosa Tournament Saturday Individual Statistics: Harper 1 ace, 6 kills, 13 digs; Alexxia Mercer 17 kills, 2 blocks, 27 digs; Allyson Mercer 2 aces, 15 kills, 1 assist, 16 digs, 2 blocks; Heather Stiles 10 aces, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 63 assists, 13 digs; Jamie Sweetin 3 digs; Peck 13 digs; Kaycee Stiles 6 aces, 6 assists, 67 digs; Dill 3 aces, 27 kills, 11 blocks, 9 digs; Swift 1 kill, 6 blocks, 1 dig; Sydney Welborn 5 digs and Cameron Lydens 6 assists, 3 digs.
Coweta 3 Oklahoma City Crossing 0
Team Statistics: 9 aces, 33 kills, 8 blocks, 34 assists, 50 digs.
Individual Statistics: Harper 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 digs; Alexxia Mercer 1 ace, 14 kills, 7 digs; Allyson Mercer 2 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs; Erica Stehm 1 kill; Heather Stiles 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 33 assists, 9 digs; Peck 4 digs; Kaycee Stiles 1 ace, 1 assist, 17 digs; Dill 2 aces, 9 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Swift 1 block and Welborn 3 digs.
Coweta 3 Collinsville 0
Team Statistics: 8 aces, 20 kills, 9 blocks, 21 assists, 40 digs.
Individual Statistics: Harper 2 kills, 1 dig; Alexxia Mercer 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Allyson Mercer 4 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs; Lydens 1 assist; Stehm 2 digs; Heather Stiles 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 18 assists, 2 digs; Sweetin 1 dig; Peck 5 digs; Kaycee Stiles 2 aces, 1 assist, 18 digs; Dill 3 aces, 5 kills, 6 blocks, 1 dig and Swift 1 block.