Area anglers are invited to brave the cool February temperatures and head out to the lake to enjoy some great winter fishing.
Here is the latest fishing report issued by the Oklahoma Wildlife Department.
Ft. Gibson: February 17. Elevation above normal, water 45 and visibility less than 1 ft. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html.
Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish and shad in the main lake, around points and windblown banks. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on jigs, rogues, chatter baits and square-bill crankbaits along creek channels and main lake.
Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: February 18. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, in coves and flats.
Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: February 15. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html.
Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake and around points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake.
Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Lower Illinois: February 14. Elevation above normal, water 46 and clear. Water levels remain high; currently running at 5600 cfs around the clock. Trout fair on PowerBait below the dam.
Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: February 17. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html.
Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and small lures around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and rogues around brush structure, creek channels and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along creek channels and points.
Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 18. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. Elevation above normal, water 43 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html.
Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam, along channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, flats, main lake, riprap, river channel and river mouth. Walleye fair on jigs and plastic baits below the dam.
Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: February 14. Elevation above normal, water turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html.
White bass and sauger good on jigs, minnows and worms below the dam. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs and sunfish along the river channel, river mouth, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs at a minimum of 12 ft. in the main lake.
Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.