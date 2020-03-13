News surrounding the potential spread of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 has changed moment by moment and hour by hour. Over the course of the past week, sporting events across the country have gone from being played as scheduled or being played with only athletes and coaches in the facilities (no fans), to postponements to all-out season cancellations.
Every level of athletic competition has been affected. From high school games and college tournaments to even professional matchups, athletes have more or less been benched at critical junctures in their sports.
Nowhere has that hit harder locally from an emotional standpoint than with the postponement of the Class 5A Oklahoma State Basketball Championships. On Thursday, the Coweta Lady Tigers were supposed to tip off in the state quarterfinals against Del City in Owasso. Around 11:30 p.m., the tournament was postponed.
If and when the tournament is rescheduled remains to be known as concerns over the virus continue to grow.
Coweta Athletic Director Tim Johnson said Friday he does not see the tournament being rescheduled.
“It doesn’t look good, especially with the NCAA cancelling basketball and wrestling,” Johnson said. “A lot of OSSAA rules follow what the NCAA is doing, and although no definite decision has been made, it doesn’t look good.”
“It just stinks! Our girls were on a roll,” he continued. “I went to an athletic director’s meeting this week and everyone was saying any of those 5A teams at State could win it, but Coweta was the hottest team in the tournament.”
Johnson said at one time, OSSAA officials thought teams could perhaps play in a gymnasium without fans. While it would have not been an ideal situation, at least the teams could have played out their tournaments.
The athletic director said he has never seen anything like this with sporting events being cancelled at this magnitude. He also understands the need to feel for the safety of everyone.
“It’s not the young people at risk, it’s the older people, and it would be the younger ones taking it back to the older ones. I understand the fear,” Johnson admitted. “Nobody’s life is worth an event. It’s just complicated, and you’re darned if you do, darned if you don’t. But at the same time, you just sit here and question are we still going to function? Do we sit cubbied up in our homes?
“I don’t know how many cases (of COVID-19) are in Oklahoma, but probably more than they know of. It’s frustrating. It’s something you can’t see, so how do you make a call?”
“I would have loved to have finished the girls’ basketball tournament this weekend, but I just don’t see how they can. I can see us not coming back to school in a week (although nothing has been determined yet). Then what do you do? Do you have coaches practice all that time with a chance of not playing?
Thoughts from the Coach
Lady Tiger Basketball Interim Head Coach Desiree Hall said it has been an emotional week for the team and coaches to say the least.
“In the back of our minds, we are disappointed that we couldn’t play this weekend. We are playing really well right now as a team,” Hall said. “When I watch back on the Will Rogers film I think wow, this is not the same team we had at the beginning in Tahlequah when we were trying to figure things out together. The girls are finally playing like the team they are capable of being.
“It is tough to have that being put on pause without knowing are we ever going to get to finish until the OSSAA makes that full final decision.”
Hall said before the State Tournament postponement was announced Thursday, team parents had already set up the locker room for the girls with the celebratory fun that usually accompanies a State Tournament experience. They fed the team after school as planned.
“I think right now we are still just banking on the postponement announcement and they have not used the term cancelled yet,” the coach said. “We all have this little feeling of hope that there will be something to help with some closure for the State Basketball Tournament.
“To see such major events like NCAA tournaments be cancelled without us still getting the final word yet … at least at the college level they have decided for them. OSSAA is going to have to make a decision fast. We all have athletes who play another sport after basketball. Are those other seasons in jeopardy?
“What do we tell these seniors? The NCAA just granted all their seniors with extra eligibility. We can’t do that at this level. What do I tell Madi Wheat, who is probably going to go on and play softball in college? I don’t think she got to play her last game knowingly if that’s the decision they choose to make. That’s not fair to her.”
Hall called this a “very unique circumstance”, adding no one wants to be the one to have to make that call.
On Friday, the Coweta Tiger baseball team had a game with Jay cancelled only because of the rain. However, things still may be up in the air for their planned trip to the Gulf Shores Classic in Alabama over Spring Break.
Johnson said as of Thursday, there was no COVID-19 identified in the state of Alabama. However, as Oklahomans have learned, this is an ever changing situation.
Friday’s varsity track meet at Glenpool remained on schedule for the Coweta track and field program.
The trickledown effect of sporting event cancellations is the loss of revenue from gate admissions and concessions. Those funds help operate a multitude of programs. It will also be a tough financial blow to tournament workers who rely on being paid for working those events.
Johnson said he expects to see everyone’s sports schedules changing after the break. Depending on if Spring Break is extended, the games/meets that will be made up first will be district contests as those determine playoff scenarios.
As expected, this is an ever-changing situation. We will have updates as information warrants.