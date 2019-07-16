Next week officially kicks off the 2019-20 prep sports season as coaches from across Oklahoma converge on Tulsa for the annual Oklahoma Coaches Association Conference and All-State Games.
Coweta will be represented by three-time State champion wrestler Talon Borror after he completed a sparkling Tiger career. Wrestling at 182, Borror will be part of the annual wrestling All-State event at Sand Springs on Wednesday evening, July 24.
Borror won the 5A 182-pound championship as a senior after winning back-to-back 170 5A State Championships his sophomore and junior years. As a freshman he finished fourth in State.
His 2018-19 senior record was 35-2 with 81 takedowns, 70 near falls, 24 falls and 7 reversals while his four-year career record is 121-17.
Wagoner will be represented on the All-State wrestling mat by Trystian Shireman. Shireman wrestled this season at 138 pounds and finished third at the 2019 State Wrestling tournament in Oklahoma City, defeating Jaylon Otero of Catoosa in the third place match.
He finished his senior season with a 39-8 record, which included a runner up finish at the 4A Regionals.