Coweta Softball had a season of ups and downs. The Lady Tigers were extremely competitive in defeating several 6A teams, yet found ways to self-destruct in key district contests where making a routine play or getting the key hit with runners on base just wouldn’t come.
Throughout the season, the very young team of hard fighting Lady Tigers gained in confidence and competitive production. For the second straight season, they advanced to the regional finals before falling just short of qualifying for State.
Coweta worked through District 5A-3 where two of their opponents were final eight finishers in the state tournament and the bottom three opponents struggled to beat anyone. Coweta had a 7-5 middle finish. They lost both games to Pryor and Collinsville and split with Claremore.
Graduating just three senior leaders, the Lady Tigers will still be a young team in 2020. The difference, however, will be two freshmen pitchers, Tarun Robinson and Braedyn Sheofee. Both grew a lot in the circle and another undefeated junior high team will provide even more young, but highly talented potential to fill in the veteran vacancies.
Honored with selection to the All Region 14 Team (5A/6A) were middle infielder Ashlyn Oswald, outfielder Madison Wheat and pitcher Kirbi Tiger.
“This year was a season of character growth and gaining experience. We had a great group of underclassmen who made an immediate impact in the field and in our lineup, joining our already experienced upper classmen,” Head Coach Desiree Booker said. “Players had to play positions they normally did not play this season and I feel like that says a lot about our girls. They stepped out of their comfort zone in order to do what was best for our team.”
“Our great group of upperclassmen will be very hard to replace, but I do feel like they left an impact on our other girls that will help them grow as players in our program,” the coach continued. “I am very proud of the team we ended the season with as they showed me just how much heart they play with.
Booker said she will have another young group coming up next year to help add depth to the already solid team that is returning next year, giving cause for excitement.
“I look forward to seeing what next year’s team will do with another year of experience under our belts together, knowing we have unfinished business,” the coach noted. “The addition of a great group of junior high girls will help push the team to become better.
“I’m most excited about the idea of many going back to their original positions so that we can utilize their strengths in a place that they are comfortable. We plan on stepping up our conditioning in the offseason to help build stamina and mental toughness so that once practice comes around next year, that is one less thing to worry about.
“I’ve got a great group of girls from top to bottom that are not afraid of hard work and after exit interviews this week, I believe are ready for it,” she concluded.
Wheat, the district co-player of the year with Kennedy Cramer of Pryor, has led the Lady Tigers offensively in nearly all four of her seasons as a starter. This year she led in hits (43), singles (24), doubles (11), triples (5), home runs (3), stolen bases (13) and batting average (.467).
She was also second in runs scored (30) and third in runs batted in (21). She proved a defensive weapon in centerfield that could literally cover half of the outfield with her speed and quickness.
Shortstop Oswald finished her senior season with 27 hits, including 6 doubles and 4 triples; 20 runs batted in, 26 runs scored, 2 walks, 5 stolen bases and a .297 batting average.
Tiger, All District Utility, completed her senior season with a 5-1 record in the circle. She allowed 44 hits, struck out 33 batters, walked just 8 batters and gave up 27 runs including just 13 earned. She did not hit a batter.
At the plate, she had 19 hits, 1 double, 18 runs batted in, 20 runs scored and 4 walks with a .247 batting average.
Freshman Kayley Iott, All District Utility, will lead the power at the plate next season. She finished her first year at third base leading the team in runs batted in (27), runs scored (32) and walks (18).
She finished second to Wheat in hits (32), doubles (9), triples (4) and batting average (.360).
Freshman pitcher Robinson, All District Pitcher, led the Lady Tigers in the circle in virtually all categories including a 9-3 record with 95 innings of work.
She had 63 strike outs, 43 walks allowed, hit 13 batters and allowed 17 stolen bases, while giving up 98 hits and 69 runs allowed (32 earned).
All District 5A-3 Team - Madison Wheat, co-player of the year; Tarun Robinson, pitcher; Rhilee Denton, catcher and Ashlyn Oswald and Bailey Cooper, honorable mention.
Final Offensive Team Statistics - 238 hits, 45 doubles, 17 triples, 6 home runs, 184 runs batted in, 225 runs scored, 86 walks, 58 stolen bases, .290 batting average, .367 on base percentage.
Final Defensive Team Statistics - 170 hits allowed, 128 runs allowed, 58 earned, 63 walks allowed, 113 strike outs, 16 hit by pitch, 28 stolen bases allowed, 2.260 earned run average.
Other Individual Offensive Statistics
Ashlyn Oswald – 27 hits, 6 doubles, 4 triples, 20 runs batted in, 26 runs scored, 2 walks, 5 stolen bases, .297 average.
Kirbi Tiger – 19 hits, 1 double, 18 runs batted in, 20 runs scored, 4 walks, 6 stolen bases, .247 average.
Bailey Cooper – 26 hits, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 15 runs batted in, 22 runs scored, 11 walks, .306 average.
Kayley Iott – 32 hits, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 27 runs batted in, 32 runs scored, 18 walks 7 stolen bases, .360 average.
Braedyn Sheofee – 21 hits, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 24 runs batted in, 16 runs scored, 11 walks, .284 average.
Rhilee Denton – 13 hits, 11 runs batted in, 6 runs scored, 7 walks, .183 average.
Madyson Hedge – 13 hits, 2 doubles, 10 runs batted in, 13 runs scored, 7 walks, .210 average.
Tarun Robinson – 8 hits, 10 runs batted in, 6 runs scored, 7 walks, .178 average.
Justice Austin – 7 hits, 4 runs batted in, 11 runs scored, 1 walk, 6 stolen bases, .333 average.
Sydney Dill – 15 hits, 4 runs batted in, 17 runs scored, 5 walks, 5 stolen bases, .250 average.
Individual Pitching Statistics
Kirbi Tiger – 51.1 innings pitched, 44 hits allowed, 33 strike outs, 8 walks, 27 runs allowed, 13 earned, 0 hit batters, 7 stolen bases allowed, 1.534 earned run average, 5-1 record.
Tarun Robinson – 95 innings pitched, 98 hits allowed, 69 runs allowed, 32 earned, 43 walks, 63 strike outs, 13 hit by pitch, 17 stolen bases allowed, 2.35 earned run average, 9-3 record.
Braedyn Sheofee – 22.1 innings pitched, 17 hits allowed,19 runs allowed, 8 earned, 11 walks, 15 strike outs, 2 hit by pitch, 3 stolen bases allowed, 2.507 earned run average, 3-1 record.