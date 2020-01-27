Wagoner Heat

Winning wrestlers with the Wagoner Heat include, from left, front row: Gracie Goforth and Bre Hunt. Middle row: Kaidyn Fox, Serenity Mendoza, Jace Keim, Skyler Buras, Lane Goforth and Kenney Fox. Back row: Auston Hatton, Bentley Wilson, Brice Goforth, Michael Howell Jr. and Tres Thornton. PHOTO COURTESY OF ASHLEY GOFORTH

Several Wagoner Heat wrestlers traveled to Berryhill on January 11 to take part in the Brawl for the Belt Tournament.

Team coaches say it was a very long day, but the end results were well worth the wait as many earned top placings.

First place belt winners in their respective weights were Auston Hatton, Tres Thornton, Serenity Mendoza and Skyler Buras.

Other places included second place winners Michael Howell Jr. and Jace Keim, third place winners Brice Goforth, Lane Goforth and Gracie Goforth, fourth place winners Bentley Wilson and Bre Hunt and sixth place winners Kaidyn Fox and Kenney Fox.

Congratulations to the young wrestlers!

Tags