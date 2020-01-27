Several Wagoner Heat wrestlers traveled to Berryhill on January 11 to take part in the Brawl for the Belt Tournament.
Team coaches say it was a very long day, but the end results were well worth the wait as many earned top placings.
First place belt winners in their respective weights were Auston Hatton, Tres Thornton, Serenity Mendoza and Skyler Buras.
Other places included second place winners Michael Howell Jr. and Jace Keim, third place winners Brice Goforth, Lane Goforth and Gracie Goforth, fourth place winners Bentley Wilson and Bre Hunt and sixth place winners Kaidyn Fox and Kenney Fox.
Congratulations to the young wrestlers!