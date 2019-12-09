Winter sports seasons have begun, and the Coweta Dugout Club is putting on a Holiday Winter Classic basketball tournament January 3-4 for boys and girls in the 3rd through 7th grades.
Organizer Todd McCoy said there will be five divisions for both boys and girls by grade, and at least four teams are needed in each division for the division to make. Entry fee is $100 per team with a three game guarantee. There will be paid officials.
All proceeds will benefit the Coweta Baseball program to help fund travel to the Gulf Shores Classic Tournament and for improvements to the ball field.
McCoy, who ran the successful 3C Sports Ministry for 16 years, said the tournament is for league and recreational teams only. No AAU teams will be competing.
Deadline for entry is Monday, Dec. 30.
For more information or to register a team, contact Todd McCoy at 918-529-1878 or via email at toddmccoy@kw.com.