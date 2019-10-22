Saturday’s Zombie Run in Maple Park is Wagoner’s only race where you get an award for surviving!
This is the second annual fun run only event. The race will not be timed, but more importantly than that everyone survived the 2018 run.
Registration is open through Friday, Oct. 25 for a $25 fee. If you wait to race day, the cost will be $30.
On race day, registration opens at 7:30 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m.
October is a busy month for Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce ‘assistant’ Patrick. Patrick is the skeleton mascot and is used for marketing and publicity for chamber activities.
He will be at the Zombie Run to add that extra touch only Patrick can give.
“He’s the best part of it all,” said Kristen Mallett, who is Executive Director of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. “We wouldn’t have the Zombie Run without Patrick’s help.”
For Zombie Run questions, call the chamber at 918-485-3414.