Three new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Wagoner County. Sunday numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health say 156 residents have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.
Of that number, 131 people have recovered from the illness and 17 people have died. Those two numbers remain unchanged.
Wagoner County is ranked 8th among Oklahoma counties in reported COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, 91 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to bring the total to 7,150 since March. Of that number, 4,981 people have recovered from the virus – an increase of 34 from numbers reported Saturday.
One more death was reported in Sunday numbers, bringing Oklahoma’s total to 348.
The following is the most recent breakdown of reports by Wagoner County community:
City numbers from Wagoner County and nearby communities include:
- Coweta – 65 cases (+2), 50 recoveries, 12 deaths.
- Wagoner – 43 cases, 38 recoveries, 4 deaths.
- Broken Arrow – 177 (+24) cases, 141 recoveries (+10), 11 deaths. Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County where numbers are also recorded.
- Catoosa - 7 cases, 7 recoveries, 0 deaths.
- Porter – 3 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths.
- Hulbert – 3 cases, 1 recovery, 0 deaths.
- Haskell – 6 cases, 6 recoveries, 0 deaths.
- Muskogee – 43 cases, 14 recoveries, 4 deaths.