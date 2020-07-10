Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 10, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Ricardo Alfonso Cervantes, of Coweta, malicious injury to property and reckless driving.
Kenyon Reynolds Jr., of Redbird, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to stop/yield at proper place, failure to stop at red light, failure to register vehicle within 30 days of purchase and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Traci Lynn Stacy, of Tulsa, kidnapping.
Chad Kristian Wasson, of Broken Arrow, third degree burglary.
Dustin Dean Treat, of Coweta, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting open container of liquor, speeding, driving under suspension, failure to carry valid insurance verification and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
MISDEMEANORS
Nicholas Edwards, of Wagoner, embezzlement.
Chad Eric Fenscke, of Broken Arrow, assault and battery.
Aron Keith Hubbard, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery and obstructing an officer.
Zachary Storm Lester, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, malicious injury to property and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call.
Kacee Alexandria Radi, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Jason Wayne Robbins, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor and petit larceny.
Dustin Don Secrest, of Coweta, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and destroying evidence.
Michael Sean Singleton, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Robert James Theriot Jr., of Wagoner, unauthorized use of credit card.
Daniel Lewis Vincent, of Broken Arrow, threaten to perform act of violence.
Alfred G. Weaver, of Coweta, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.
SMALL CLAIMS
K C Schalliol vs. Serenity Williams, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Anna Pugliese vs. Northeastern State University, money judgment.
Crystal Branham vs. Michael Oliver, money judgment.
Jasper Swarer, et al vs. Kyle Anthony Archer, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Sage Patricia May Livesay, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Steven Ray Matlock, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Nadia Reynolds, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Toshebia Gater, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Crystal Lavon Rogers, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jason D. Sisney, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Wanda J. McNack, money judgment.
Katie Rain Hill vs. Edward Charles James, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
OneMain Financial Group Inc. vs. Bret Thoma, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Wesley I. Thornburg, et al, indebtedness.
OneMain Financial Group Inc. vs. Venia Kelley, indebtedness.
OneMain Financial Group Inc. vs. Ana Lockmiller, indebtedness.
OneMain Financial Group Inc. vs. Linda Miller, indebtedness.
Citibank vs. Lee Dewayne Hilton, breach agreement/contract.
OneMain Financial Group Inc. vs. Diane Foster, et al, indebtedness.
OneMain Financial Group Inc. vs. Lori A. Barlow, indebtedness.
Citibank NA, et al vs. Larry G. Morrison, et al, foreclosure.
Rural Water, Sewer, Gas & Solid Waste MG vs. Elena Mercado Yanez, et al, condemnation.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Jesseca M. Moore, et al, indebtedness.
Midfirst Bank vs. Courtney Lynn Russell, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Monte J. Darst, indebtedness.
United Auto Credit Corp vs. James Points, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dereck Michael Shafer and Sunnie Leigh Drywater-Day
Jarrod Arthur Busch and Breanna Lynn Fierro
Joseph Paul Shaddox and Mariah B. Kasper
Johnnie Lee Blaylock and Kimberly Dianne Wynn
Joseph Callan Wilkie and Gina Nicole Liston
Lawson Chase Haley and Daloris Trinity Trujillo
Cason Ty Garoutte and Kirsten Lydia Ridley
Zachary Tyler Melton and Alaina Cristin Town
Jpat Reed and Deborah Lee Mauldin
Mason William Hughes and Rachel Elizabeth Robles
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Heather Elizabeth Dixon vs. Clinton Lee Dixon, divorce.
Bobby Joe Eubanks vs. Ashley Christine Eubanks, divorce.
Teresa Gail Nagel vs. Robert Eugene Nagel, divorce.
Victor Salmeron vs. Catherine A. Salmeron, divorce.
Grant P. Richard vs. Emily K. Alvarez-Escalante, divorce.
Austin Covarrubias Garcia vs. Margarita Jaime Cervantes, divorce.
Dustin Horton vs. Alyssa Horton, divorce.
Anna Jarrell vs. Drew Caudle, divorce.
Shawna Christine Turner vs. Randall Eugene Turner, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Kimberly Ann Burch vs. Edward Gary Burch.
Victoria C. Miesfeld vs. Brittany Ann Miesfeld.