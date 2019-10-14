Wagoner's 76 point outburst not only spoiled Miami High School's homecoming, but was the highest total scored by any team in all classes.
The Bulldogs won 76-6 against the Wardogs. Overall, five teams eclipsed 70 or more points.
Beggs almost tied Wagoner while posting a 75-0 defeat on Dewey. Stillwater beat Choctaw 74-14, Claremore Christian topped Cornerstone Christian 72-42 and Velma-Alma outlasted Wellston 74-44.
The 2019 high total is currently held by Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur. OSD posted 93-78 win over the Missouri School for the Deaf on Sept. 12. Prue is second after scoring an 84-34 win over Deer Creek-Lamont on Sept. 13.
Wagoner's win over Miami ranks No. 5 this season in points scored.