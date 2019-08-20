The Wagoner School Board had a busy night on Aug. 13 to approve the hiring of staff and teachers for the 2019-20 school year during the regular monthly meeting.
Here is a rundown of the new staff or teachers:
• Lorie Kerr was approved as the new Child Nutrition Director.
• Laura Haddock was approved as the new STEM instructor at Teague Elementary under a temporary contract for the fall semester.
• Denise Brinkley and Melinda Purtle were approved elementary teachers at Central Intermediate on a temporary contract for the fall semester.
• Special Education teacher Cecila Rigsby was hired on a temporary contract for the fall semester at Teague.
• Monica Grooms was hired as a high school counselor on a temporary contract for the fall semester.
• Jermaine Davison was hired as an INT instructor.
• Teachers and staff that turned in resignations include baseball coach Bret Bouher, Kevin Lord, former Child Nutrition Director Barbara Peavler and Pat Hawkins. The resignations were accepted.
In other action, the school board approved a pay increase for the athletics gate and concession workers.
Wagoner Public Schools will be purchasing an Exmark Commercial Lawn Mower.
The Indian Capital Technology Center had the WPS Board approve Fran Burkhalter and Kate Maxey as adjunct instructors for academic credit in anatomy for the 2019-20 school year.
The ICTC also got approval for Janet Lawrence as instructor for academic credit in Advanced Science courses for the 2019-20 school year.