Thanks to a state rebate program, which was doubled by the state legislature last year, Oklahoma’s film industry has experienced tremendous growth and continues to be recognized as a burgeoning market for film and television production.
Film and TV industry professionals, and Tulsa community members interested in learning more, are invited to attend “Coffee and Conversation” at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Circle Cinema.
Hosted by the Cherokee Nation Film Office and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture, the event aims to educate community members and stakeholders about the future of the industry.
Special guests include Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner and Oklahoma Rep. Jason Dunnington.
Warner will speak briefly about the opportunities being presented by the film and television industries in Oklahoma, and Dunnington will talk about why he became a champion for the film industry in Oklahoma. He will also answer questions about current legislation, which seeks to add more support for the Oklahoma film industry.
The event is open to the public and free to attend.