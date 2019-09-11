Join members of American Legion Post No. 226 and representatives with the City of Coweta Saturday, Sept. 14 as they dedicate a Centennial Memorial to all veterans and their loved ones for their service and sacrifices for our country, states and local communities.
The special ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in front of Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway.
Among those participating in the program will be American Legion and city officials as well as state and federal legislators.
The stone that will be dedicated is only a portion of the entire memorial that will be constructed on the southwest corner of South Broadway and Pecan Street.
In addition to honoring all veterans, the memorial will also pay tribute to the community’s two Congressional Medal of Honor winners and Coweta’s Eight — men who were killed in action during the Vietnam War.