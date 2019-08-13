One thing Sand Springs has going for it on offense is the amount of returning starters on offense. However, the Sandites won’t be afforded the same luxury on defense in 2019.
In terms of players who have been starters for more than one year, there’s only one Sandite who fits the mold. That’s Jarrett Haley, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior safety.
“He’s a two-year starter, and he knows the defense,” Sand Springs coach Dustin Kinard said. “He’s had a great offseason and has been really good in the 7-on-7 situations. He can come down and play against the run, or he can drop back and can cover.”
Haley will be the defense’s captain, and he’ll be surrounded by several newcomers. Riley Magee, Lane Webster, Jaiden Wheeler and Sango Whitehorn will be key contributors along the defensive front. That will leave Brooks Dudely and Ethan Sartin at linebacking spots in the middle of the field.
“We’ll need a linebacker to step up and take that leadership role alongside Jarrett,” Kinard said.
One thing Kinard hopes to avoid is players having to play on both sides of the ball. And he pointed to the 3-7 campaign in 2018 as Exhibit A.
“Games against Bartlesville, Muskogee and Shawnee, we got tired late in games last year,” Kinard said. “I just don’t want anyone to have to play both ways. It really showed up in the fourth quarter of some games we should have won last season.”
The Sandites will open the season with non-district games against Mansfield Summit (Texas), Putnam City and Greenwood (Ark.), and those contests will be prime training grounds for the Sand Springs’ defense to get ready for District 6AII-2 play.
“All three of those games pose great challenges,” Kinard said. “All of those teams are really athletic. Those three games will get us well prepared for the district games.”
As a whole, it’ll be the Sandites’ ability to create some continuity that’ll lead to viable success in 2019.
“We’re going to be young in all phases on defense,” Kinard said. “We’ll just have to play together and as one unit.”
Ben Johnson