Hot Weather

Alexis McNamara seeks relief from the heat by playing in the water at Tulsa’s Helmerich Park on Wednesday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

With heat index values at 109 to 112 degrees, Tulsa County is under an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Thursday. Highs Wednesday were in the upper 90s, with highs again predicted in the upper 90s for Thursday, forecasters said. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms Thursday night and a 40% chance of storms on Friday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

