Spring break travel advisory issued for affected areas

State authorities have issued a travel advisory encouraging people to avoid spring break trips to areas affected by the novel coronavirus.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials said in a statement that they are recommending against nonessential travel to areas heavily affected by COVID-19, including China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

Those who visit those areas are advised to isolate themselves for two weeks upon their return. State authorities also recommend that travelers take necessary supplies with them for telecommuting for work or school while in isolation.

OSDH officials said in a news release that it’s good to focus on prevention, such as washing hands frequently, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and avoiding touching one’s face with unwashed hands.

Lankford disputes Trump’s claim on testing availability

U.S. Sen. James Lankford contradicted President Donald Trump’s claim earlier this week that anyone who wants to be tested for coronavirus can be tested, Politico reported.

“They’re ramping up,” Lankford said, referring to production of the tests, “but they’re still saying it’s two weeks before we can get widespread testing.

“People should not say ‘if you want a test, you can get a test’ right now. That’s coming. That’s not here right now,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go to be able to get rapid, efficient testing.”

The New York Times, meanwhile, said U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe replied “nothing” when asked what precautions he’s taking against the virus.

“Want to shake hands?” Inhofe asked the reporter.

Weather service storm-spotter training classes canceled

Severe storm spotter training classes scheduled around the area by the National Weather Service office in Tulsa have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Classes scheduled this month in Muskogee, Nowata and Miami, Oklahoma, and Siloam Springs, Arkansas, are among those affected.

The classes and National Weather Service public appearances were canceled through April as a safety precaution following a conference call on Thursday afternoon, said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge of the Tulsa office.

