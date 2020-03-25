OKC state senator tests positive for COVID-19
State Sen. Paul Rosino on Tuesday said he is recovering and doing well after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rosino was not present at the state Capitol last week, nor was he among the senators or Senate staff who underwent testing on March 17 after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said as soon has he began feeling ill on March 15, he strictly followed the recommendations of public health officials to stay home, self-isolate and contact a doctor.
Testing done by Rosino’s private physician confirmed his diagnosis. Rosino said he was last at the Capitol on March 12 and felt well at that time.
“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to inquire about me,” he said. “I am doing well and feel much better. I’m glad I followed the health professionals’ advice to the tee. That’s what we all need to do now: stay home if we feel sick, isolate and seek care from a doctor. Doing that, we can all be well, let the health care heroes focus on the critically ill, and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Rosino said he plans to continue working remotely from his home. He encourages residents of Senate District 45 to reach out to his office for help with any issues.
Meanwhile, the House announced that two of its employees had tested positive. After being contacted by the private lab that conducted the tests, the House identified a small, at-risk group totaling fewer than 50 of that chamber’s more than 250 members and staff. Testing of that group resulted in no other positive tests.
The Capitol was closed to the public and a deep cleaning of the building has been completed, according to a release from the House. Lawmakers and staff have be equipped to work remotely until further notice and will continue to work from outside the building. An emergency rule has been passed allowing proxy voting so that House members can vote remotely, if necessary.
Attorney general warns of fake COVID-19 tests
Oklahoma’s attorney general has issued an alert after receiving reports of scammers selling at-home COVID-19 tests during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are currently no credible test kits on the market for the coronavirus that someone can administer in their home,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a news release. “Additionally, no health care provider, or other individual credentialed to administer tests for the virus, will call and offer to test people at random.
“Oklahomans need to be on notice that this fraud is happening in our state, and it will likely become even more prevalent in the coming days. Never purchase these tests, and report the individuals trying to sell them to my office or a local law enforcement authority.”
For information or to file a complaint, people can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by phone at 405-521-2029, or email consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit has received more than 130 complaints in relation to the novel coronavirus since the national emergency was declared March 13, according to the release.
Nursing home employee tests positive on leave
An employee of a Tulsa nursing home tested positive Monday for COVID-19 but has been on leave since early March.
The employee works at Oklahoma Methodist Manor, 4134 E. 31st St., and has been off work since March 5, CEO Steve Dickie said in a news release. The employee developed symptoms March 7 and was tested March 16. Test results returned positive Monday.
“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to continue our work preventing the spread of this virus,” Dickie said. “We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are on top of the situation.”
Methodist Manor is a 40-acre residential, assisted living and nursing care facility in midtown, employing 220 staff for about 380 residents.
No residents have shown symptoms of COVID-19, and the transmission risk is presumed low, according to the release. Methodist Manor officials implemented protective measures, including screening employees for illness, about March 2.
The employee was quarantined at home March 10 for flu-like symptoms.