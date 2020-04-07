DHS to issue emergency relief payments to foster families
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will begin issuing emergency relief payments to foster parents in early April.
The payments, which will be paid monthly, per child, are meant to support foster families as they navigate the impact of unexpected expenses of caring for children full-time due to school closures.
“During this incredibly difficult and historic time, we are intentionally focusing on the families and children we serve and how to best support them,” said Director of Child Welfare Services Deborah Shropshire.
“Foster families play an incredibly important role in our effort to provide safe, stable homes for children who for whatever reason cannot be with their natural families during this time, and we recognize and deeply appreciate the sacrifice Oklahoma families are making to take care of children who are in the custody of the state.
“OKDHS will begin distributing emergency relief funds in mid-April to foster families to assist with the additional costs of caring for children during this time.”
To be eligible for the emergency relief payment, the child in OKDHS custody must have been in the home the entire calendar month. Most family placement settings will be eligible for these payments.
Payments will be made via paper check through the mail and will be paid in arrears with March payments. Relief payments will continue for all full-month placements during the COVID-19 emergency declaration period through May 31.
Stitt approves rule for hiring flexibility for nurse’s aides
OKLAHOMA CITY — Following a request from Commissioner of Health Gary Cox, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday approved an emergency rule that provides approval of temporary emergency waivers for the employment of nurse’s aide trainees in employer-based nurse’s aide training programs.
The emergency rule is effective immediately and is valid for the duration of the emergency declaration.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, access to training and testing for certain health care occupations is limited,” Stitt said. “Our health care professionals across the state are working hard to effectively keep Oklahomans safe and healthy. This rule will provide these facilities with the flexibility needed to ensure they have the manpower to continue to provide quality care and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The purpose of the rule is to address impending and actual staffing shortages among health care providers that are required to employ certified nurse’s aides, medication aides, technicians and feeding assistants.
The emergency rule identifies procedures for facilities to document that a licensed health care professional has verified that the new employee demonstrated competency in a skill prior to assignment.