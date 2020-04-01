City removes playground equipment at some closed parks
The city of Tulsa has removed playground equipment at two parks after complaints of crowds amid efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said the Parks Department removed playground equipment at B.C. Franklin Park and Woodward Park where gatherings had reportedly occurred.
“The parks staff are assessing this over the next few days and responding to citizen complaints,” Brooks said in a statement. “We were told close to 30 people were playing at B.C. Franklin on Sunday.”
Although playgrounds were previously closed amid the pandemic, Brooks said removing some of the park equipment will deter further gatherings and in turn, the virus’ spread.
Marriage licensing to resume Wednesday in Tulsa County
Couples determined to not let a global pandemic put them off their marriage plans will be able to get a license in Tulsa County once again beginning Wednesday.
On Monday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered courthouses in all 77 counties to close in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
“They made us lock our doors, so we have to come up with a protocol (to issue marriage licenses) because statute requires both parties to be present at the courthouse,” Tulsa County Court Clerk Don Newberry told the Tulsa World.
Beginning Wednesday, couples will once again be able to obtain a marriage license in Tulsa County, but new requirements and the procedure for doing so must be followed to the letter.
Couples must have a wedding date within 10 days of the day they file and a minister or other officiant booked, must have a government issued photo I.D. for both members of the couple, and must be able to pay the license fee with cash or credit card.
The fee is $5 for couples with a certificate of premarital counseling, or $50 without.
The new procedure for getting a license will be in place until further notice and is subject to change if the Oklahoma Supreme Court issues any new guidelines, Newberry said.
Between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, couples should come to the Tulsa County Courthouse and explain to security personnel at the entrance that they are there to obtain a marriage license.
Once they arrive at the glass door on the second floor, they must call 918-596-5445 to request a Marriage License application to fill out. Once they complete the paperwork, they must call 918-596-5445 once again and a clerk will return to collect the couple’s application, proof of identity and application. They will not be permitted inside the Clerk’s Office.
“We appreciate your patience as we strive to accommodate the needs of the citizens of Tulsa County during this time,” the Clerk’s Office stated in its public announcement late Tuesday.
Tulsa Pride 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
Oklahomans for Equality on Monday announced the cancellation of Tulsa Pride 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Our hearts are broken by this decision, because this celebratory experience brings our entire community together; however, this decision was made to honor our community’s best interests,” Board President Chris Brecht-Smith wrote in the announcement.
The celebration, touted as the longest running gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender pride festival in Oklahoma, was scheduled June 5 through 7.
“PRIDE has been a celebration of our community, for decades, about the struggles and survival, trial and triumphs, that our community, our family, has faced,” Brecht-Smith continued. “Every year Oklahomans for Equality looks forward to seeing each and every one of you celebrate these milestones with us, and this year, our 40th anniversary, was no exception. Sadly, though, with the health of our city, state, country and world at risk, we have to make heartbreaking decisions right now.”
The cancellation of the festival also includes the cancellation of the Rainbow Run, MOREColor Art Show and the PRIDE Picnic, according to the announcement.
Brecht-Smith acknowledged the vendors and sponsors who committed to support the annual festival and said organizers would reach out to them directly to ensure the partnerships continue.
“With or without our annual PRIDE celebration, our triumphs and successes will continue,” Brecht-Smith said. “We continue to be PROUD of our community, we continue to be PROUD of our accomplishments and we continue to be PROUD of you. We hope you are safe during this time.”
State health commissioner asks private labs to report results
Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox is asking private labs administering COVID-19 testing to report their results to the state.
In a letter, Cox urged labs to comply with state statute “by reporting both positive COVID-19 test results and negative COVID-19 test results to ensure the agency has the full picture of the virus’ impact in Oklahoma,” he wrote.
“In the past month, the state has expanded its public-private partnerships with multiple labs to process COVID-19 tests, and we appreciate how these partnerships have resulted in quicker insight to the number of positive cases throughout Oklahoma,” Cox stated in the letter.
Cox, in the letter, reminded private labs that a failure to report COVID-19 testing results to the state health organization is subject to civil and criminal penalties.