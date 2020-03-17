In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a directive to postpone or cancel events of 50 people or more at all city facilities through April 15. He also issued an executive order closing restaurants, bars and most entertainment venues in the city effective midnight March 18.
Macy’s, other stores
Macy’s Inc. announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close all stores through March 31. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
Macy’s Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its affected workforce, the company said.
A company spokeswoman told the Tulsa World via email that Macy’s distribution centers, including one just north of Tulsa, will remain open and continue to support online orders.
McDonald’s and Wendy’s said dining areas of all North American restaurants are closing. Takeout or delivery is still available at most locations, though some chains, including Starbucks, have declared out an outright shutdown in areas where clusters of coronavirus have emerged.
Ralph Lauren and Foot Locker announced nationwide closures of stores in regulatory filings. They follow Apple, Patagonia, Under Armour, Urban Outfitters, REI and others.
With so many people stocking, and overstocking pantries, Dollar Tree temporarily suspended online ordering to ensure the shelves in its stores are loaded.
Special Olympics
Special Olympics Oklahoma has canceled all April and May sports training, competition and special events, along with its 2020 Summer Games scheduled for May 13-15.
Athletes are encouraged to visit sook.org for links to “in-home” training options that can help them stay fit.
YMCA, YWCA
All Tulsa YMCA facilities and Y-programs will close through at least March 29. YWCA programs are closed indefinitely.
Movie theaters
AMC is closing all U.S. locations for six to 12 weeks. Regal Cinemas, including Broken Arrow’s Warren Theatre, are shutting down indefinitely. The Circle Cinema arthouse movie theater in Tulsa’s Kendall Whittier area is closed until further notice.
Historical museums
Will Rogers Memorial facilities are closed through March 31; spring break activities have been canceled. All Oklahoma Historical Society museums, historical sites and affiliates are closed through April 14. J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum in Claremore is closed through at least March 31.