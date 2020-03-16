In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a directive to postpone or cancel events of 50 people or more at all city facilities through April 15.
Mayfest, Hop Jam canceled
Mayfest, Tulsa’s long-lived springtime celebration of the arts, has been canceled for 2020, because of concerns over the coronavirus and COVID-19.
The decision was made in accord with the CDC recommendation to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.
“In accordance with that guidance, and with the City of Tulsa’s announcement that they are limiting special event permits now and in the immediate future, Tulsa Mayfest is canceled for 2020,” Mayfest officials said in a statement.
The 2020 Mayfest, which would have marked the festival’s 48th anniversary, was scheduled to be presented May 8-10 in the Tulsa Arts District.
Likewise, the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival set for May 17 in the Tulsa Arts District and hosted by the Hanson brothers has been canceled.
Tulsa museums, parks and attractions
Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, Philbrook Museum of Art, Discovery Lab, Tulsa Botanic Garden, Gilcrease Museum, Duet Jazz, Guthrie Green, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, Tulsa Garden Center, River Parks Authority and Gathering Place announced they are closing for the time being.
“These Tulsa-area attractions have been in ongoing discussions since the pandemic announcement and have been collectively communicating and evaluating best practices for the safety of the Tulsa community,” according to a statement. “Today’s closure is a strong statement of unity, signifying a unanimous commitment to public health. Tulsa-area attractions will continue to evaluate the situation on a weekly basis as information is provided from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the City of Tulsa.”
Tulsa City-County Library
All branches closed March 13 and will remain closed for at least two weeks. The library will also temporarily discontinue all outreach services including its Bookmobile and Reading Roadshow services.
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
The downtown theater and music venue is shuttered through April 15. Miró Quartet’s April 4-5 shows will be rescheduled.
36 Degrees North
36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, has postponed all events in its facility through April 3.
For details on virtual meetups and reschedule dates, visit 36n.co/events.
Oklahoma Aquarium
The closure Monday will remain in place until further notice.
Tulsa Zoo
The closure was announced Monday. “The zoo will remain closed until the city gives the all-clear to resume normal operations,” its website said.
Tulsa County jail
Contact visitations have been halted; video visitation will remain in place.
Sherwin Miller Jewish Museum
The Jewish Federation of Tulsa, the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art and the Charles Schusterman Jewish Community Center are closed until further notice. The museum website will be updated to offer a virtual tour at jewishmuseumtulsa.org.
Rotary Club of Tulsa
The Rotary Club of Tulsa has canceled March meetings as a precautionary effort. Rotary staff, leadership and the board will continuously monitor the development of COVID-19, and will resume meetings when the risk decreases.
“The health and safety of Rotarians and the staff working the events is our top priority,” said Tina Miller, executive director of the Rotary Club of Tulsa. “This decision wasn’t made lightly, but we feel responsible to be part of the solution, rather than the problem.”