Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 163 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG CREEK DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.