A Monday news story misstated the address for Newblock Park, 1414 Charles Page Blvd., site of a search for unknown burial sites from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.

Report a correction to editors when you see inaccurate content at

tulsaworld.com/corrections.

Michael Dekker

918-581-8469

michael.dekker@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW

Tags