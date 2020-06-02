The correct solution to the Saturday, May 30, Scrabblegrams puzzle is printed at right. Report a correction to editors at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Most Popular
-
Pickup rolls through protesters gathered on Interstate 244; state troopers questioning driver
-
Restaurant news: Cotton Patch, Johnny Carino's close
-
Watch Now: Brookside protest in response to Minnesota police violence
-
Pastor who helped lead Saturday's protest issues statement in response to Mayor G.T. Bynum
-
OHP investigating but releasing few details after truck drove through protesters on Tulsa interstate
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.