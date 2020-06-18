Corrections, clarifications From Staff Reports Jun 18, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Wednesday Tulsa World story incorrectly reported the number of new COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County. The number reported Tuesday was 76. Report a correction at tulsaworld.com/corrections. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Correction Story Tulsa County Tulsa Number Clarification Most Popular Tulsa World editorial: This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally COVID-19: Infections peak again for Tulsa County, Oklahoma with more than 200 new cases reported Tulsa Health Department director 'wishes' Trump rally would be postponed as local COVID cases surge Trump campaign manager says 300,000 seeking tickets to BOK Center rally, second event considered 43 years ago, the murders of three Girl Scouts in Oklahoma stunned the nation, created shockwaves still being felt promotion Support Local Now more than ever our local businesses need our support. promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Oklahoma’s water retreats From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners