Sunday’s Tulsa World contained transposed figures for the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths. There were 903 confirmed cases and 44 deaths in Tulsa County, and 5,960 confirmed cases and 311 deaths in the state as of 10 p.m. Saturday.
Most Popular
-
OSSAA board of directors rejects proposed COVID-19 guidelines; high school sports summer activities can return as normal
-
National livestock show relocates to Tulsa, bringing $2.5 million economic impact
-
Stillwater teacher accused of making lewd proposals to former student
-
Road rage arrest: Woman accused of assaulting driver with bat, shooting at his car after collision
-
'We’re ready to go': Muscogee (Creek) Nation sets reopening for River Spirit, other casinos
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.