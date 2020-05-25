Sunday’s Tulsa World contained transposed figures for the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths. There were 903 confirmed cases and 44 deaths in Tulsa County, and 5,960 confirmed cases and 311 deaths in the state as of 10 p.m. Saturday.

