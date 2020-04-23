Corrections, clarifications Apr 23, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Thursday story misstated the type of unpaid leave some city workers must take through December. They will be on furlough for 17 days. Report a correction at tulsaworld.com/corrections. Michael Dekker918-581-8469michael.dekker@tulsaworld.comTwitter: @michaeldekkerTW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Correction Worker Work Leave Furlough December Clarification Corrections Most Popular Stitt and Bynum: No plan for city of Tulsa or state of Oklahoma to reopen yet; new COVID-19 surge precautions being implemented As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change. COVID-19 presents unique interpersonal challenges, but Tulsa hospital isn't in a New York state of operations. Here's why Three arrested after 17-year-old found advertised as prostitute Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter says Gov. Stitt's new tribal gaming compacts 'not authorized' by state law promotion Drillers National Anthem Contest Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance! promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Oklahoma’s water retreats From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners