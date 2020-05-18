A story published Monday incorrectly stated the name of an individual who had filed a protective order against Hayden Payne. The protective order, which had not yet been served to Payne, was filed by a relative of Dean Black's, Broken Arrow Police said after Black shot an officer who was investigating a reported protective order violation.
A Sunday story misidentified the bill honoring Bob Craig for his service to the Legislature. Senate Resolution 19 was drafted to honor the Capitol's chief sergeant-at-arms.
