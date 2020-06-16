Corrections, clarifications From Staff Reports Jun 16, 2020 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Monday Tulsa World story incorrectly reported the age of Senate District 35 Republican candidate Cheryl Baber. She is 55. Report a correction at tulsaworld.com/corrections. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cheryl Baber Correction Story Politics Senate Corrections Clarification Age Most Popular Tulsa World editorial: This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally COVID-19: Infections peak again for Tulsa County, Oklahoma with more than 200 new cases reported Watch Now: Tulsa police release video of officers handcuffing black teens for jaywalking; Internal investigation under way Tulsa Health Department director 'wishes' Trump rally would be postponed as local COVID cases surge President Trump coming to Tulsa for a rally as he returns to the campaign trail promotion Support Local Now more than ever our local businesses need our support. promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Oklahoma’s water retreats From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners