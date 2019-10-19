A Saturday Tulsa World editorial incorrectly reported the figure $360 million as the purchase price for Rogers County land by Italy-based tissue manufacturer Sofidel last year. The figure is the reported estimated cost of a facility the company is building on the land. Report a correction at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bixby first-grade teacher among two women killed in Bixby wrong-way crash
-
Pop culture: Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani duel for Owasso teen on 'The Voice'
-
Ripley school superintendent, former teacher caught up in northeastern Oklahoma sex-industry investigation
-
Tulsa rally against Trump impeachment escalates to physical confrontations with Antifa counterprotesters
-
Kendrick Marshall: Who is being served in Rogers County?
promotion
Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters.