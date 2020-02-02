A girls basketball story misidentified which player scored 15 points Saturday for Booker T. Washington. Aunisty Smith's 15 helped the team to a win over Bartlesville.
Report a correction at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW
