• Sunday’s Tulsa World contained transposed figures for the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths. There were 903 confirmed cases and 44 deaths in Tulsa County, and 5,960 confirmed cases and 311 deaths in the state as of 10 p.m. Saturday.
• Two stories in Sunday’s Tulsa World included incorrect dates for the John Hope Franklin Symposium. The symposium begins Wednesday and continues through June 2. Keynote speaker Samuel Sinyangwe’s presentation is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This year’s symposium is online because of COVID-19.