A Friday story misstated the occupation of state Sen. Joseph Silk, R-Broken Bow. He is a property manager.
Report a correction to editors when you see inaccurate content at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW
