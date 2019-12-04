A Monday Tulsa World photo caption incorrectly stated the year in which abolitionist John Brown was hanged. He was hanged on Dec. 2, 1859.
Report corrections online to tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW
