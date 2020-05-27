The story about you-pick berry farms that appeared in the Sunday Scene section contained incorrect hours for Thunderbird Berry Farm. The farm is open by appointment only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and appointments must be made at the farm’s website, thunderbirdberry.com.
Most Popular
-
OSSAA board of directors rejects proposed COVID-19 guidelines; high school sports summer activities can return as normal
-
Tulsa police continue search for toddlers missing since Friday; Additional surveillance footage shows them alone
-
'We’re ready to go': Muscogee (Creek) Nation sets reopening for River Spirit, other casinos
-
Road rage arrest: Woman accused of assaulting driver with bat, shooting at his car after collision
-
National livestock show relocates to Tulsa, bringing $2.5 million economic impact
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.