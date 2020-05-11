A story in Monday’s Tulsa World misspelled the name of a highway crash victim. Latitia Vance, 42, of Mesquite, Texas, was killed in a LeFlore County crash on Sunday.
Report a correction at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
A story in Monday’s Tulsa World misspelled the name of a highway crash victim. Latitia Vance, 42, of Mesquite, Texas, was killed in a LeFlore County crash on Sunday.
Report a correction at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
Staff Writer
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.