Tulsa city councilors spent part of Wednesday's Urban and Economic Development Committee meeting discussing changes to the city's dumpster ordinance.
Although the dumpster and recycling bin ordinance became law Nov. 1, 2017, a proactive attempt at enforcing the code earlier in 2019 had property owners calling the city with complaints.
Susan Miller, director of the Tulsa Planning Office, spoke to committee members about the proposed changes, specifically with screening requirements and keeping dumpsters from becoming eyesores.
"Really it's to address the unforeseen issues that came out of the changes to the zoning code a few years ago," Miller said. "I don't think people understood the impact that could have. Once it was really enforced, I think we really started looking at it and realized it wasn't very feasible in the first place."
Proposed changes include making requirements for dumpsters different than recycling or donation bins, limiting where they're allowed and setting rules to keep litter from building up around them, Miller said. The proposal will have its first reading at Wednesday's regular City Council meeting.
For downtown property owners, the new ordinance would make screening exceptions for dumpsters in alleys, meaning they wouldn't need stockade fence or other obstructions to keep them out of view from the street, according to the proposal. The requirements to screen dumpsters would only apply to new construction and occupancy, and must be included in site plans for occupancy, zoning and building permits.
District 2 Councilor Jeannie Cue said she's happy to see unintended consequences fixed, but pressed Miller at the meeting about putting teeth into the ordinance to combat repeat violators.
Cue wouldn't name names, but said several property owners have dumpsters overflowing and receiving complaints.
"When you have dumpsters that have the trash just blowing all over the neighborhood, it's not fair to the residents to have to deal with that when it's overflowed," Cue said. "How do we not make the people that are good stewards of our city, not penalize them, but to penalize the people that abuse it?"
Cue also said she supports added qualifications for donation bins. The previous ordinance required screening fence for recycling and donation bins, something Cue said doesn't make sense and discourages their use.
The proposed changes require those bins to keep contents out of view and to be free of damage, holes, rust or graffiti. Cue said she also supports having detailed contact information for those benefiting from the donations required on the bins themselves.