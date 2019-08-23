From your professional perspective, as a community and parents, what steps can we take to reduce the occurrence of youth suicide? How do we proactively help young people know when they need to ask for help, and when do we, as adults and our children as peers, know when to
report it before it’s too late?
One of the most important things is proactive education. I have been an advocate of hosting assemblies at the beginning of the school year to educate students, teachers and parents about the signs of suicidal ideation and the steps to take if someone is struggling with suicidal thoughts.
Last year, I attended a community collation meeting where the lack of collaboration between parents and schools regarding ideation was discussed. The aforementioned assembly would provide a good opportunity for parents to check in with their own children and explore thoughts and feelings regarding this issue.
Parents should inform the school counselor if they become aware that their child or another child is talking about suicide. If your own son or daughter is experiencing ideation, an assessment is needed immediately at a hospital.
Schools and parents should educate students about the need to ask for help when having suicidal thoughts or seeing a friend struggling as well. It’s important that a student feels safe confiding in a counselor and knowing the information will remain anonymous. Research has shown that many students will not report a suicidal friend because they are fearful it will be made public, or made known that they are the one who reported it.
Children need to feel safe and secure knowing that the material will remain confidential and that plan is in place to help when suicidal thoughts occur. As discussed, hosting an assembly at the beginning of the school year, as well as providing handouts about preventing and reporting suicide, could alleviate these fears.
Counselors know they should always take any talk of suicide seriously and not attempt to gauge if it should be reported or not. Even counselors who discover a client is suicidal have a duty to report it immediately and work on getting him or her admitted into a 24/7 inpatient facility where they can be monitored and get the intensive help they need.
Many students try to convince another peer not to take their life, and we as adults need to make sure they understand that the best way to help them is to let a parent and/or school counselor know immediately so the appropriate steps can be taken.
